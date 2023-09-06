AgentAgents/Brokers

RE/MAX Proper acquires indie brokerage All Nations

Through the acquisition, the RE/MAX affiliate almost doubled its agent count

California-based RE/MAX Proper has acquired All Nations Realty and Investments, an independent brokerage in Rancho Cucamonga.

In total, 126 agents and staff members at All Nations have joined RE/Max Proper, increasing the total agent count to 203, up from 70 when the former indie brokerage affiliated with the RE/MAX brand in May. 

The acquisition of All Nations was finalized on Aug. 30.

“We want to provide real estate agents in our area the best brand, tools and network available today,” said RE/MAX Proper CEO Paul Natividad. “We believe that RE/MAX is that brand, and by bringing the All Nations agents into the network, they receive innovative marketing, next-level technology, and brokerage support to be the most professional and productive agents for their clients.”

All Nations Realty opened in 2004 by founding partners Richard and Nova Dahler, who will stay on for the transition.

The Dahlers organically grew All Nations from zero to 126 agents; the firm closed more than $126.3 million in volume in the past 12 months, RE/MAX Proper said in a statement.

Most Popular Articles

legal lawsuit_03
John Davis files racketeering suit against Gary Keller HW+

The pile of lawsuits facing Gary Keller and the real estate firm he co-founded, Keller Williams, just got larger. Former KW CEO John Davis filed his second lawsuit against the firm on Wednesday in the Western District of Texas. In the filings, which name Keller Williams, Keller, former KW president Josh Team, Business MAPS Ltd. […]

Aug 31, 2023 By

Latest Articles

Lawsuit legal
Anywhere Real Estate settles buyer broker commission lawsuits HW+

Real estate conglomerate Anywhere reached settlement agreements with the plaintiffs in the Moehrl and Sitzer/Burnett suits.

Sep 06, 2023 By