RE/MAX Proper acquires indie brokerage All Nations

California-based RE/MAX Proper has acquired All Nations Realty and Investments, an independent brokerage in Rancho Cucamonga.

In total, 126 agents and staff members at All Nations have joined RE/Max Proper, increasing the total agent count to 203, up from 70 when the former indie brokerage affiliated with the RE/MAX brand in May.

The acquisition of All Nations was finalized on Aug. 30.

“We want to provide real estate agents in our area the best brand, tools and network available today,” said RE/MAX Proper CEO Paul Natividad. “We believe that RE/MAX is that brand, and by bringing the All Nations agents into the network, they receive innovative marketing, next-level technology, and brokerage support to be the most professional and productive agents for their clients.”

All Nations Realty opened in 2004 by founding partners Richard and Nova Dahler, who will stay on for the transition.

The Dahlers organically grew All Nations from zero to 126 agents; the firm closed more than $126.3 million in volume in the past 12 months, RE/MAX Proper said in a statement.