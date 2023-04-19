Propy revamps site, adds ‘connect your wallet’ feature

Real estate tech company Propy unveiled a new website that provides a better user experience for buyers, sellers, and agents and the addition of their wallet connection feature.

The upgraded site will enhance the process of purchasing and selling properties. Through the platform, users can access their wallet, an updated feature.

“At Propy, we are steadfast in our mission to revolutionize the real estate industry by seamlessly integrating Web3 and Blockchain technology. As we continue through 2023, we are excited to announce the addition of a new, cutting-edge feature to our platform. The wallet enhancement will not only provide users with a more interactive and immersive experience, but it will also bridge the gap between the conventional Web 2.0 and the modern Web 3.0,” stated Natalia Karayaneva, CEO of Propy, in a statement.

Last year, Propy launched a new blockchain-enabled title and escrow service. The firm’s title and escrow product is available in Arizona, Colorado and Florida, but Propy said it plans to make the service available in all states by the end of the year.

In addition, the company auctioned two residential properties located in Florida as part of its real estate NFTing service. Staring in the art world. non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, have entered the luxury real estate world got its introduction: A brick-and-mortar home in Westchester County, New York that’s listed for almost $4.5 million has its own accompanying NFT listing.

In simple terms, an NFT is the original version of a duplicatable piece of digital information. So, a person who owns an original piece of art as an NFT owns a bit of code that verifies ownership. Other people can create counterfeits, but only the NFT owner holds the original.