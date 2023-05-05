Pickleball is coming to Gathering of Eagles 2023

Get your game faces on Gathering of Eagles attendees. We’re playing pickleball!

On Tuesday, June 20, Gathering of Eagles is proud to present a pickleball tournament, sponsored by Inside Real Estate. The tournament will be held after sessions, in the afternoon from roughly three to five.

All skill levels are welcome to join us on the Omni Barton Creek tennis courts, whether you’ve been swinging and serving for years or are a first-time player. Either way, be sure to visit the registration page to add your free pickleball ticket, here. Spots are limited!

This conference is the place to be for high-preforming broker-owners, senior real estate leaders, CEOs and obviously pickleball players. Not only will you forge new opportunities among peers and colleagues at our educational sessions, but you’ll have the chance to build relationships that will last a lifetime during our wide array of networking events.

There’s no better way to wrap up a day of real estate knowledge sharing than over a glass of wine at our Texas vs California wine tasting. Or, share a round of golf on the green during the Gathering of Eagles Charity Golf Tournament. And, of course, wiping the court with the competition during pickleball. Visit the networking section of the Gathering of Eagles events page to register.

To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. HW+ members receive special deals on conference registrations. And, don’t forget to lock in the exclusive Gathering of Eagles room rate by May 18. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. When you aren’t socializing and having fun at Gathering of Eagles’ awesome networking events, don’t miss the chance to see leaders like Gary Keller, Mike Staver and Ashley Bowers take the stage.

See y’all in Texas.