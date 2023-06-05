Oklahoma-based Sage Sotheby’s gains two top teams

Oklahoma City-based Sage Sotheby’s International Realty is growing. The Sotheby’s affiliate announced on Monday that it has added 13 agents with a combined 2022 sales volume of over $70 million, according to the firm.

“The addition of these world class agents strengthens Sage Sotheby’s International Realty’s position in the Oklahoma real estate industry,” Rob Allen, the broker-owner of Sage Sotheby’s, said in a statement. “Each agent is an example of professionalism and integrity. We’re thrilled to bring their experience, leadership, and wisdom to our team.”

Of the 13 agents, six are joining from Keller Williams and make up the David Oliver Real Estate Group, led by David Oliver.

“The Sotheby’s International Realty brand carries immense prestige and is synonymous with luxury, quality, and exceptional service. Joining a brokerage that fosters a collaborative and inclusive environment, where we as agents are valued and supported, was a key factor in our decision,” Oliver said. “Ultimately, our move to Sage Sotheby’s International Realty was driven by a shared vision for success, a desire to serve clients at the highest level, and the opportunity to work alongside like-minded professionals who strive for excellence. We are excited to contribute our expertise, market knowledge, and proven track record to Sage Sotheby’s International Realty and continue delivering exceptional results to our clients under the umbrella of this esteemed brokerage.”

The other seven agents joining Sage Sotheby’s are coming from the Edmond, Oklahoma office of Engel & Völkers and are part of The Duncan Group, led by Jenni and Jason Duncan.

“For us, real estate is hospitality. A tailored white glove experience so each client can achieve a successful real estate outcome. We have always held ourselves to a standard that every detail matters and every client’s goal is worth our best effort. We were looking for a brokerage with the same value, vision and mission and we found that with Sage Sotheby’s International Realty: a team that knows “good enough” isn’t good enough,” Jason Duncan said. “Sage Sotheby’s International Realty felt like a chapter from our own book with a shared culture of honesty, respect, transparency and collaboration. That foundation, along with a generational brand that will stand up across the globe for years to come, made it a choice we know would help us reach our own goals for the future.”

The Duncans helped open the Engel & Völkers Edmond office in 2019, and the team serves clients in Edmond, the Oklahoma City metro area and Stillwater, Oklahoma.

All of the agents joining Sage Sotheby’s will continue working with clients in the Greater Oklahoma City metro area, as well as other surrounding metro areas.