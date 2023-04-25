AgentAgents/BrokersReal Estate

NAR partners with RESAAS on agent referral tool

RESAAS is the latest member of NAR’s “Realtor Benefits” program

The National Association of Realtors (NAR) is partnering with RESAAS under the trade group’s “Realtor Benefits” program, according to an announcement on Tuesday. RESAAS enables real-time industry communication, delivers new business opportunities and captures unique real estate data for users.

“The real estate industry is inherently relational,” Tom Rossiter, the CEO of RESAAS, said in a statement. “Real estate agents succeed when they leverage their networks to expand their opportunities. This is the foundation upon which RESAAS was founded.”

Through the partnership, real estate agents will have access to the basic RESAAS platform, with the option to purchase either RESAAS Premium or RESAAS Ultimate, the two paid-for monthly subscriptions offered by RESAAS.

“Our members rely on innovative tools like RESAAS’s platform to grow their businesses,” Rhonny Barragan, the vice president of strategic alliances at NAR, said in a statement. “With its real-time updates and unique ability to offer Realtor-to-Realtor referrals, this partnership will be a valuable resource for our members.”

Under the terms of the one-year contract signed by the two entities, RESAAS will generate recurring revenue from the sales of both RESAAS Premium and RESAAS Ultimate.

According to the press release, over 500,000 agents in 160 countries use RESAAS. In August 2022, NAR announced the addition of Arcadia Publishing to its Realtor Benefits program.

