NAR begins search for a new CEO

After announcing that CEO Bob Goldberg would retire at the end of 2024, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) has launched a formal, nationwide search for its next chief executive officer.

NAR outlined in a statement its intention to identify candidates demonstrating strong experience leading a significant trade association, professional society, or other large and multipart business, with at least 10 years of experience in executive positions. Candidates with diverse backgrounds and experiences, both inside and outside of the real estate industry will be considered.

Bob Goldberg

Jointly based in Chicago and Washington, D.C., NAR’s next CEO will lead a staff of roughly 350 employees while overseeing annual revenues of over $350 million. The selected candidate will be responsible for goal setting and budget management in concert with the association’s overall strategic plan while executing the priorities and strategic agenda directed by NAR’s Board of Directors.

Goldberg started his career at the influential industry trade group almost 28 years ago and has been at the helm of the association since 2017. Goldberg succeeded Dale Stinton, who retired after 36 years at NAR and 12 as CEO.

According to 990 tax filings, Goldberg was paid $2.5 million for the financial year that ended December 2021, the most recent year the nonprofit’s tax filings were available.

He hasn’t had an easy go of it in recent years. There are multiple federal anti-trust lawsuits that threaten the traditional commission structure that’s been in place for a century, and the Department of Justice is petitioning to resume its investigation into the trade group’s policies on buyer broker commissions and pocket listings. That’s to say nothing of keeping more than a million members happy, investing smartly in technology and lobbying effectively (the trade group spent over $81 million in 2022, according to OpenSecrets).

The NAR’s board of directors voted in May to approve a proposal tying its annual membership dues to a measure of inflation. Annual dues will rise to $156 in 2024 from $150 in 2023.