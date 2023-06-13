MoxiWorks adds Local Logic to its network of real estate tech partners

MoxiWorks announced on Monday that it has added Local Logic, a location intelligence platform, to its network of over 150 technology partners on the MoxiCloud open platform. Local Logic provides real estate professionals with real-time property data and analysis.

“I’m so excited to introduce our MoxiWorks clients to the incredible insights from Local Logic. This is the first neighborhood intelligence platform to join the network and paired with MoxiWebsites gives brokerages and their agents an edge when working with their clients,” Krista Thomsen, MoxiWorks’ director of strategic partnerships, said.

Local Logic’s location intelligence platform combines traditional real estate data, including property history, demographics, and market comparisons, which allows users to create a digital representation of cities and adds transparency to the real estate market.

“The MoxiWorks team has solidified its position as one of the most innovative and reliable technologies a broker or agent can utilize,” Vincent Charles-Hodder, CEO and co-founder of Local Logic, said. “This partnership is an exciting and valuable next step for Local Logic, bringing the power of deep location insights to MoxiWorks’ impressive customer base.”

The platform offers insights on properties and on the broader built environment in which they exist. Real estate agents can use the platform to determine which neighborhoods and properties align with homebuyers’ criteria, allowing them to become experts in any area they are working in without physically visiting the neighborhood.

“Homebuyers are savvier than ever. They demand the best tools, insights, and experiences to make informed decisions – and Local Logic, as a location intelligence market leader, meets that need,” Todd Shyiak, senior vice president of CENTURY 21 Canada, said. “Together with MoxiWorks’ smooth integration, they ensure CENTURY 21 Canada remains a cutting-edge real estate franchise.”

MoxiWorks users who are interested in integrating the Local Logic intelligence platform with their MoxiWebsites can contact their account manager directly.

Founded in 2015, Local Logic digitizes the built world, providing actionable insights for consumers, investors, developers, and governments. With the largest unique location data set in the U.S. and Canada, the platform creates a digital twin of cities, offering predictive analytics and precise analytics for over 250 million individual addresses. Its mission is to create more sustainable and equitable cities.

MoxiWorks is a comprehensive open platform system designed for large residential real estate brokerages. It currently serves over 800 brokerages and 400,000 agents nationwide, representing more than 20% of all transactions in the U.S.

The integrated tools provided by MoxiWorks focus on the sphere methodology, increasing agents’ repeat and referral business by 54% while reducing overall technology, training, and support costs for the brokerage.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.