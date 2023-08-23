Mike Fabbri joins The Agency’s New York City location

Luxury brokerage The Agency nabbed seasoned agent Mike Fabbri from Nest Seekers. Fabbri, who counts top executives and celebrities among his rolodex of clients, is expected to play a leading role at The Agency.

Mauricio Umansky, CEO and Founder of The Agency, said adding Fabbri would boost its expansion efforts in the New York area.

His career accolades include selling the Etage condominiums on the Upper East Side during the pandemic. He also achieved record sales at 145 Central Park North, developed by Grid Group, including a penthouse which was the most expensive property sold in South Harlem in 2021.

During his first year in sales, Fabbri earned the prestigious Manhattan Rookie of the Year award at Corcoran, with over $10M in sales volume. He has amassed nearly $500M in deal volume over his career, according to a statement from The Agency.

“A significant portion of my success can be attributed to working for, and learning from, the best in the industry and I look forward to continuing to serve my clients and be an example to my fellow agents,” said Fabbri.

Over the past two years, properties sold by Fabbri ranged in price from $829,000 to $4.75 million, according to Realtor.com.

Before becoming an agent, Fabbri was head of digital and social media at Douglas Elliman and worked in brand and agent strategy at Compass.

The Agency recently announced the opening of another New York office at 88 University Place, led by Molly Townsend, SVP Managing Partner, Tri-state. The brokerage also announced its first new development project in New York: Fifteen, a boutique collection of 21 modern residences located at 15 West 96th Street.

The Agency ranked 18th by volume on the 2023 RealTrends 500 list and was 33rd among the largest privately held independent brokerages in the nation by sales volume. It recently announced it was getting into core services, with partnerships struck with Bubble Insurance Solutions and New American Funding.