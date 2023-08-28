Michael Maher on boosting your referral business with events

Today’s RealTrending features Michael Maher, CEO of ReferCo and author of “7 Levels of Communication.”

Maher emphasizes the importance of creating “talk abouts” or memorable experiences. He did that in his own real estate business by hosting housewarming parties and three client appreciation events annually, tailored to what their clients enjoyed, like sports or bowling. The key was to provide entertainment that clients loved and then step back, letting them enjoy.

The ultimate goal of these events and strategies was fun prospecting. While attendees enjoyed themselves, they were also reminded of the speaker’s real estate services. The speaker encouraged referrals, emphasizing that it benefits everyone involved.

Maher goes into his event method, how even introvert real estate agents can enjoy events and how to build a referral business.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Michael. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity: