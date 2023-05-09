Luxury real estate firm Engel & Völkers sets up shop in D.C.

Engel & Völkers, a luxury real estate firm, announced on Tuesday the opening of its first shop in the District of Columbia.

The newly established Engel & Völkers Washington DC is located in the heart of the diverse communities and distinct neighborhoods it serves, ranging from the charming cobblestone of Georgetown to the nightlife of the U Street Corridor.

The goal is to serve neighborhoods across Washington, D.C., as well as Montgomery and Prince George’s Counties in Maryland and Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax Counties in Virginia, according to the company.

The real estate market in the area is very dynamic, according to a press release, with a constant influx of individuals relocating for work opportunities. The market offers a variety of properties, including luxury high-rise condominiums in rapidly developing parts of the city, historic brick row houses, large single family homes on private lots, and executive estates along the Potomac River.

“The DMV Corridor is a true global real estate destination, home to government officials, contractors, foreign diplomats, and leaders in healthcare, education and technology, as well as all of the ancillary industries that underpin the regional economy and support DC as a hub for innovation,” said Anthony Hitt, president and CEO, Engel & Völkers Americas. “It’s an important market in both our North American and global expansion, and I am confident that the experience, local market expertise and dedication to luxury client service that Rick, Tom, Phil and Travis bring to the venture will be welcomed by local clients.”

Engel & Völkers Washington DC will be led by license partners Rick Foster, Tom Spier, Phil Di Ruggiero and Travis Gray. Spier and Di Ruggiero were co-founders of GreenLine Real Estate in 2012 and bring over 20 real estate professionals specializing in marketing luxury properties and new construction residential real estate sales across the District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia.

“The power and recognition of the Engel & Völkers brand around the world is a huge advantage in our market. Capitalizing on the company’s strong referral network, we will be able to serve our clients’ local real estate needs while seamlessly connecting them with real estate professionals in more than 30 countries—all while knowing that the highest standard of luxury service will be upheld throughout,” said Foster.

Foster is also the owner and license partner of Engel & Völkers Annapolis and Engel & Völkers Ocean City.

“The ability to connect with like-minded real estate professionals around the country—and world—to service these clients as part of the Engel & Völkers network is compelling. Furthermore, our team of real estate professionals will benefit greatly from the tools, resources and support provided by the brand, allowing them to reach their full potential and best serve our clients. I believe Engel & Völkers’ presence in Washington, DC will elevate the standards of the profession and quality of client experience across the region,” added Spier.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.