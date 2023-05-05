Long Beach-based brokerage Proper Real Estate moves to RE/MAX

More than 70 real estate professionals from Proper Real Estate in Long Beach, California are aligning with RE/MAX. According to an announcement this week, the unaffiliated brokerage is converting to RE/MAX to leverage the worldwide brand and its vast network of real estate professionals.

“We wanted to grow at a rapid pace all while having the ability to provide pivotal tools that our agents need to win,” Proper Real Estate CEO Paul Natividad said. “Partnering with the largest real estate franchise in the world, with some of the most top producing agents in the world, was a no brainer for us.”

The brokerage will immediately begin operating as RE/MAX Proper. The RE/MAX Proper leadership includes Natividad, Broker of Record and Partner Jenny Pok, and Managing Partner Mike Sanchez. The trio brings with them more than four decades of combined experience in the real estate industry and beyond.

Natividad has 17 years of experience in real estate franchising, working on scaling and building major, national brands, according to a press release about the conversion. Pok got her start in the real estate industry 30 years ago by selling real estate software and later transitioned into selling real estate before starting an independent brokerage. Sanchez, a serial entrepreneur, started his first business nearly 15 years ago, and successfully grew multiple businesses in a variety of industries.

“This conversion has virtually all positive affects for our agents,” Pok said. “They get to be a part of a big-name brand with international reach; they get top notch tools and a value proposition that is unmatched by other major brands. On top of all that, they get to be on a global team with over 140,000 members that can support each other in their growth needs. We are putting our agents in the best possible position to take their business to the next level!”

The RE/MAX Proper office is located in Long Beach, California. Its agents specialize in single and multi-family residential homes, luxury properties, investment properties, commercial buildings and land.

