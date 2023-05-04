 Lone Wolf, MLS PIN partner to connect digital advertising to listings 

Lone Wolf Technologies, a leading of residential real estate technology in North America, has announced an expanded partnership with MLS PIN, one of the largest multiple listing services in the United States.

The partnership will see Lone Wolf’s digital advertising platform, Boost, connected with MLS PIN’s in-house MLS system, Pinergy, making it easier for MLS PIN’s more than 45,000 customers to create and launch digital ads to market their listings and agent profiles immediately through Boost. This will be achieved by integrating Boost into Pinergy’s Listings Manager and Tools page.

“We’re excited to expand our partnership with Lone Wolf and make Boost, like Cloud CMA, available in Pinergy,” said Erminio Grasso, CEO of MLS PIN. “There are a lot of advertising solutions flooding the market right now, but Boost is top among them as an intuitive and effective solution made to help real estate professionals grow their business and see real results. We’re confident this partnership will provide our customers with yet another competitive edge in the marketplace.”

With this partnership, listing data will be channeled directly from Pinergy into the advertising solution for faster and easier ad creation, the company said, providing MLS PIN customers with an exclusive discount on all Boost ads as part of their subscription. Boost is an intelligent digital advertising platform that increases both exposure and click-through rates to bring in quality real estate leads.

The platform broadcasts ads on top sites like Facebook, Google, and Nextdoor, and allows agents to reach a targeted audience with automated campaigns.

With Boost, agents can also create effective ad campaigns and branded lead-generation pages, track performance of all their ads in one place, including audience insights, and increase exposure of member’s Cloud CMA “What’s My Home Worth” landing pages. Boost will be available in Pinergy on May 16.

“We’re honored to partner with MLS PIN and make advertising easier than ever for their customers,” said Jimmy Kelly, CEO of Lone Wolf. “In our current market climate, digital advertising takes on bigger importance for real estate professionals. By making real estate’s most effective and user-friendly advertising platform available in the same place where their agents upload their listings, MLS PIN is meeting the moment for their customers and truly putting them in a position to succeed, setting a sterling example for all real estate organizations across North America.”

Lone Wolf Technologies is the North American leader in residential real estate software, serving over 1.5 million real estate professionals across Canada, the U.S., and Latin America. The company provides cloud solutions for agents, brokers, franchises, MLSs, and associations, offering tools for transactions, back office, insights, and more.

MLS PIN is the largest multiple listing service in New England, connecting over 45,000 real estate professionals and millions of consumers throughout the six New England states and New York. MLS PIN’s flagship application, Pinergy, provides real estate professionals access to more than 16,500 current on-market properties and 4.1 million off-market properties.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.