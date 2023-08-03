BrokerageIPO / M&AReal Estate

Lamacchia Realty announces mergers, enters Cape Cod market

Lamacchia Realty recently announces two significant mergers, marking an expansion for the company. Firstly, they are joining forces with Right Choice Real Estate, a well-known legacy brokerage in Massachusetts and Rhode Island for over 25 years. Founders Ron and Dawn Rusin will remain actively involved in running the office while focusing more on growing their real estate sales businesses as Lamacchia Realty takes charge of management-related tasks.

Lamacchia Realty is also partnering with Foley Real Estate and Foley Premier Properties, a brokerage in Falmouth, Cape Cod. Founded in 1970 by Jim Foley, the company has been family-owned and operated ever since, with Kara Foley leading the way since 2010. This merger will see the brokerage handling most of the Cape Cod business, particularly in Falmouth, in-house.

Lamacchia Realty was named a RealTrends GameChanger in 2022 and 2023 for its growth. In 2023, the firm grew by 216% by five-year transaction side percentage. The firm is also ranked in the 2023 RealTrends The Thousand No. 68 in the private independent category.

The integration of these two brokerages into Lamacchia Realty’s portfolio expands their reach in both the Bristol County and Cape Cod markets.

As part of the integration, the current Right Choice Real Estate office in Fall River will now operate under the Lamacchia Realty banner. The move will also expand the firm’s reach into the Rhode Island market.

