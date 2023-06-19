KW’s Matt Brown shares secrets to organic brokerage growth

Today’s RealTrending features Matt Brown, CEO of Keller Williams Elite Realty in Owensboro, Kentucky. Brown was named a 2023 RealTrends GameChanger due to his firm’s 334% growth over the past five years by transaction side percentage.

Brown shares that the majority of that growth was organic touting his firm as “learning-based and technology-enabled.” He talks about the value proposition and systems necessary to train and recruit agents at scale.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Matt. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: as far as business lessons, tell me what your greatest business lesson learned has been. Matt Brown: You can never over communicate, especially as you scale. Change is constant. When you have change in your busines, and you’re in an industry like ours that is ever changing, you have to over communicate. I think that’s my biggest lesson, because that’s where I failed in the past. There were times that I got content and thought I didn’t really need to give a market update at every single sales meeting. And it didn’t take long for people to start to say that we’re not delivering the same value that we used to. We need to get back into these things.

