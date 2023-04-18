Keller Williams expands global footprint with launch in India

Keller Williams is expanding its global footprint into India, according to an announcement from the brokerage on Tuesday.

“Building upon this remarkable growth, we’re excited to announce the opening of a new region in Asia, located in the vibrant and rapidly developing market of India,” William Soteroff, the president of Keller Williams Worldwide (KWW), the international division of Keller Williams, said in a statement.

The new region will be led by regional director Sahil Kapoor, who has 14 years of experience in the industry.

“We are excited to offer the KW value proposition to our agents and clients,” Kapoor said in a statement. “We want to raise the bar of real estate services in India and that will differentiate us from the rest. India’s extraordinary growth and strong economic outlook make it an ideal fit for the most innovative real estate model in the business,” said Kapoor. “Our long-term goal is for KW to be the largest and most trusted name in the real estate industry in India.”

At the end of the first quarter of 2023, KWW had more than 320 market centers outside of the U.S. and Canada across more than 55 regions — with 18,461 agents operating outside the U.S. and Canada. Of those 320 market centers, 35 are in Asia, with over 1,300 agents.

“Our global presence continues to expand with an impressive year-over-year increase of over 17 percent in our international agent count,” Soteroff said in a statement.

According to the press release, KWW is currently looking into further expansion opportunities across Africa, Central and South America, Central and Eastern Europe, and throughout Asia. To be considered for a licensee opportunity, the area must have a qualified leadership team, a high maturity level of its real estate market, as well as stable government, banking and judicial systems.

“Agents across the globe are increasingly drawn to us because we are the place where entrepreneurs thrive,” Soteroff said. “Relentlessly focused on agents, we offer world-class models, systems, training and technology that empowers their businesses for growth in any market.”