Katie Johnson to speak at Gathering of Eagles 2023

Risk management is a never-ending job, especially in an industry with as many legal constraints as real estate. Given the recent commission lawsuits and evolving real estate landscape, now is the time to build a sound legal strategy for your business.

Katie Johnson is the chief legal and membership experience officer at the National Association of Realtors (NAR). Johnson’s session, “Legal Update: How to Reduce Risk and Win in the Court of Public Approval,” will take place on June 20.

Johnson will offer insights into how real estate leaders can use legal tools to their advantage. She will also discuss creating a positive public image, winning public approval. Focusing on how brokers, real estate agents and an organization’s leadership communicate with clients is essential to delivering a best-in-class customer experience.

Defending the nation’s largest trade association is no easy task. However, Johnson has tackled legal challenges and litigation from a perspective of passion for this industry. She is the daughter of two real estate agents. She also knows firsthand the programs, policies and activities that both NAR and Realtors everywhere need to remain in compliance with the law. Johnson also leads initiatives for membership engagement. Her work with members includes providing resources, events and opportunities for all stakeholders.

