Agents/BrokersBrokerage

Texas-based independent brokerage Morine Group joins RE/MAX

Morine and 30-plus agents are based out of the Dallas-Fort Worth area

Veteran real estate broker/owner Johnnie Morine has moved his 30-agent strong Dallas-area independent brokerage The Morine Group REALTORS to RE/MAX, with his franchise now known as “RE/MAX Empire.”

“The move to RE/MAX is going to be a huge benefit to both the agents and their clients,” said Morine in a statement. “Our agents already have the knowledge and dedication to make it in today’s market; now they have a global brand beside them to grow market share, an extended suite of resources and technology to lean into, and robust educational opportunities to help them master new skills–all of which is also a benefit to their clients.”

The team will be led by Morine and Nicole Rogers, the top performing agent at the Morine Group. She joined in 2017, one year after Morine opened the firm.

“The culture of a company plays a significant role in creating a supportive and motivating environment for its members,” said Rogers. “Considering the culture of RE/MAX aligns with the values and goals of The Morine Group REALTORS, it can contribute to the success and overall satisfaction. When individuals feel supported and motivated, they are more likely to strive for greatness in their work.”

Most Popular Articles

Digital-house
Don’t miss these ChatGPT and AI red flags HW+

Were you a late adopter to using social media to grow your business? If so, if you could go back in time, would you have been one of the first real estate professionals that began marketing on Facebook, Instagram, or TikTok to get ahead of the crowd and market saturation?  If you have wished for […]

Jul 04, 2023 By

Latest Articles

Asian businesswoman in formal suit working with computer laptop for Polygonal brain shape of an artificial intelligence with various icon of smart city Internet of Things, AI and business IOT concept
Opinion: AI is not a threat to your real estate business HW+

After compelling use and a innovative solutions, many businesses are turning to AI to increase efficiencies, productivity, and growth.

Jul 06, 2023 By