Texas-based independent brokerage Morine Group joins RE/MAX

Veteran real estate broker/owner Johnnie Morine has moved his 30-agent strong Dallas-area independent brokerage The Morine Group REALTORS to RE/MAX, with his franchise now known as “RE/MAX Empire.”

“The move to RE/MAX is going to be a huge benefit to both the agents and their clients,” said Morine in a statement. “Our agents already have the knowledge and dedication to make it in today’s market; now they have a global brand beside them to grow market share, an extended suite of resources and technology to lean into, and robust educational opportunities to help them master new skills–all of which is also a benefit to their clients.”

The team will be led by Morine and Nicole Rogers, the top performing agent at the Morine Group. She joined in 2017, one year after Morine opened the firm.

“The culture of a company plays a significant role in creating a supportive and motivating environment for its members,” said Rogers. “Considering the culture of RE/MAX aligns with the values and goals of The Morine Group REALTORS, it can contribute to the success and overall satisfaction. When individuals feel supported and motivated, they are more likely to strive for greatness in their work.”