John L. Scott Real Estate opens new office in Washington

John L. Scott Real Estate announced on Friday that it has opened a new office, Clark County West, in Ridgefield, Washington, which will serve the growth and development of surrounding regions, including Salmon Creek, Battleground, and La Center. The new office will have an additional 34 brokers, making it a key player in the local market.

Gregg White, managing broker and office leader, will lead the expansion of John L. Scott’s presence with a team of experienced brokers committed to providing exceptional service, the company said. White has over 30 years of broker experience in the Clark County region.

Scott Halligan, John L. Scott’s VP of residential operations in Oregon and southwest Washington, praised White’s leadership in a press release about the new office.

“Gregg has been a Clark County broker for over 30 years and demonstrates effective training skills and has an impactful leadership style,” Halligan said.

Ridgefield is an attractive location for both buyers and sellers due to its strong sense of community, growing population, and easy access to Portland and Vancouver, according to the company.

John L. Scott Real Estate, led by third-generation Chairman and CEO J. Lennox Scott, has been helping buyers and sellers since 1931. The company has over one hundred offices with more than 3,000 brokers in Washington, Oregon, Idaho, and California, and is recognized as one of the top 20 residential real estate brands in the nation.

In support of the company’s core value, Living Life as a Contribution, the John L. Scott Foundation helped sponsor over 28 events for 17 children’s hospitals in 2022, raising over $15 million for children’s healthcare.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.