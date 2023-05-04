Jason Nicosia to speak at Gathering of Eagles 2023

Expanding your business is a challenge in any market. So, we have assembled the brightest minds in mergers and acquisitions to present their best practices for finding and developing partnership opportunities at this year’s DealMakers.

Jason Nicosia serves as the senior vice president of expansion at Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate (BHGRE) and is sharing his expertise during the, “Prospecting: How to Find and Develop M&A Candidates,” session. He first joined Anywhere.RE in 2018 to help lead M&A and strategic growth. Nicosia quickly rose through the ranks to run franchise expansion nationally for BHGRE.

Nicosia has an in-depth background in strategy around deals and decades of expertise across several companies including Zillow Group. This makes him a top expert to learn from when it comes to best practices and advice in business transactions.

Nicosia is a pro at leading strong sales teams and was recently honored as a HousingWire Rising Star. In 2022 alone, BHGRE saw more than 43 million new GCI join the brand via affiliation and M&A activity. When he’s not securing new brands and partners for BHGRE, Nicosia likes to hike and camp in Colorado.

Sitting alongside Nicosia on stage are Steve Murray, senior advisor to RealTrends, Ashley Bowers, president of HomeSmart International and Peter Luft, vice president of franchise sales, mergers and acquisitions at RE/MAX.

These leaders in M&A will discuss the actionable techniques you can use to expand your business through strong relationships and true connections. The decision to sell your business, buy someone else’s company or combine in some way, is a long process. You want to ensure that you are crafting a solid deal, with a solid relationship. Take it from the experts, prospecting and developing your next M&A opportunity deserves your full attention.

DealMakers is a one-day event open to Gathering of Eagles VIP ticket holders. Attendees will get the low-down on all things M&A, including valuation, prospecting for candidates, best practices for expanding local growth and structuring solid deals.

DealMakers is a one-day event open to Gathering of Eagles VIP ticket holders. Attendees will get the low-down on all things M&A, including valuation, prospecting for candidates, best practices for expanding local growth and structuring solid deals.

This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Nicosia will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Brian Donnellan, Stephanie Anton and others.