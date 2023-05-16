Is procrastination killing your momentum?

Procrastinating: What are you WAITING for?

It’s easy to put off things that we don’t want to do, especially when it comes to real estate. Here’s a list of the top 10 procrastinations that may be causing you to lose money every single day.

Cross off the ones that you’re not doing and circle what you need to work on in order to get out of procrastination and into action!

You’re not taking action because you’re certain the market will crash soon, creating the

opportunity you think isn’t here currently. You’re waiting for the Inventory Fairy to sprinkle the right new listings into your MLS so

you can finally get some of your buyers into contract. You’re waiting for your next deal to appear from your Center of Influence.

You’ve always lucked out in the past, surely something will happen soon! What happened to all of the FOMO that was out there? You’re waiting for your videos to get someone to list with you.

Just keep on cranking out those TikToks. You must not have enough of them yet. You’re waiting for a call back from: your leads/the other agent/the home inspector/the

title company/the mortgage guy.

Waiting, waiting, waiting… You’re waiting for your scripts to be perfect.

Just 10 more role plays and you’ll be ready to pick up that phone. You’re waiting until you get back from vacation… which doesn’t start for 2 weeks.

You wouldn’t want to have a deal happen while you’re away now, would you? You’re waiting to find your Big Why.

You haven’t found your passion in the business, so

you’re not feeling motivated. You’re waiting until rates come down. You’re waiting for your listing to sell.

It’s important to ask yourself, “What do you lose by procrastinating?” Are you motivated by

the carrot or the stick?

Everyone claims they are motivated by their goals to do more so they can have more. However, most don’t get into action until they’re about to LOSE something.

Buddha said: “The trouble is that you think you have time.”

Stop procrastinating and waiting for someone or something else to motivate you. Get into action today.

“I’m a doer, I do things now, I get things done!” is your new, anti-procrastination

affirmation.

In conclusion, procrastination can be a serious issue for real estate professionals. It can lead to lost opportunities and revenue. By identifying the top 10 procrastinations, you can take action to overcome them and achieve your goals. Don’t wait for the perfect moment; create it by taking action today.

