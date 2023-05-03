How to stay focused on your real estate strategic plan

For real estate professionals, mastering the art of attachment and detachment is the secret to high performance.

In the high-stakes world of real estate, whether at the agency level or in the corporate offices at a prop tech startup, leaders must constantly tap dance a delicate balance between attachment and detachment. This artful balance allows them to stay focused on their strategic plans and remain resilient in the face of challenges.

Derail or stay on track: A critical moment for real estate leaders

Imagine a driven, goal-oriented real estate executive with a reputation for getting things done, no matter the cost. Now imagine that executive and their team are sucker-punched by a major customer who pulls the plug on a major deal without warning.

The team is in a state of shock, dismay, disarray and are pointing fingers at each other. In turn, the moment is unwinding quickly — and the leader is wrapped up in the moment, just as much as their staff.

The perils of attachment

Becoming overly attached to the immediate crisis can have disastrous consequences for everyone involved, but more so for the leader.

The team’s morale, the executive’s credibility, and the company’s reputation are all at risk. The situation can quickly spiral out of control, leading to long-lasting negative impacts. And there’s little time to pivot or put a crisis plan in place.

Embracing detachment

“The test of first-rate intelligence is the ability to hold two opposing ideas in mind at the same time and still retain the ability to function.” – F. Scott Fitzgerald

If F. Scott Fitzgerald was in the room with this real estate executive, he’d suggest a five minute cool down to detach from the crisis to find some balanced ground. In other words, it’s wise to detach from the immediacy of the crisis and begin to attach to reality. Find a way to some level, rational thinking, however difficult it may be.

By finding emotional balance, minimizing the disruption, and refocusing on the strategic plan, the executive can begin to lead the team out of darkness and even build momentum from it.

Staying attached to your strategic plan

I’m just sittin’ here

Watchin’ the wheels go round and round

I really love to watch them roll

No longer ridin’ on the merry-go-rounds

I just had to let it go

I just had to let it go

I just had to let it go.

“Watching the Wheels“ — John Lennon

For agents, leaders, managers, and founders, mastering the art of detachment and attachment can have a ripple effect on their teams. If you’re feeling overwhelmed as a leader, consider how your teammates might be feeling.

As John Lennon suggests, sometimes it’s best to just watch the wheels go by. However, in the hard-charging world of real estate, simply observing is not enough. You must also stay attached to your strategic plan and press forward.

Addiction experts often emphasize the importance of replacing unwanted thoughts with more productive ones, and the same principle applies here. Detach from the negative and attach to the positive The more attached you are to executing your plan, the less likely you’ll be swayed by external distractions.

Mastering detachment and attachment: An accountability exercise

To improve your ability to detach from negativity and maintain a strong attachment to your strategic plan, commit to the following exercise:

Wake up and commit to detaching from negative, non-productive thoughts throughout the day. Write this commitment down on a piece of paper.

Schedule 15-minute reflection sessions for midday and the end of the evening.

During each reflection session, ask yourself the following questions and answer honestly, without judgment: Did I let negative emotions and thoughts control my actions? Did I prioritize and stick to my plan for the day? Did I approach challenges with a growth mindset?

Reflect on your responses and identify ways to improve your detachment and attachment in the future.

By mastering the art of detachment and attachment, high-performing real estate professionals can lead during difficult times, enabling their individual team members to learn from your example.

It’s never easy, but staying aware of your emotional resolve using the accountability exercise above is your secret to finding balance through thick and thin.

Bob Pudlock is talent acquisition recruiter at Gulfstream Search.