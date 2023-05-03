How are MLS’s innovating? Find out at GOE 2023

Current threats to the industry mean innovation is happening at record speed to build value for brokers and agents — particularly at the MLS level. The brokerage-consumer-MLS relationship has been shifting. At Gathering of Eagles 2023, we’ve assembled some MLS leaders in the industry to examine this shift and discuss the future of MLS and some of the new products and services coming down the pipe.

Council of Multiple Listing Services (CMLS)’s CEO, Denee Evans, Bright MLS President and CEO, Brian Donnellan, REColorado’s President and CEO, Gene Millam and MRIS Investor Inc.’s President, David Charron will come together for “Forging Ahead: Innovation and Collaboration in MLS,” on Wednesday, June 21, 2023.

As the moderator, Charron will give attendees takeaways on how the MLS is shifting to meet the current needs to its members. These leaders are excited for an energizing conversation as they explore the new frontiers in the housing ecosystem. They bring together decades of experience from all across real estate. In Donnellan’s role with Bright MLS, he provides strategic leadership to serve more than 20 million consumers. Evans is a pioneer for modernization and will share her best practices for innovation.

Real estate leaders in attendance will get the answers to questions like, what will MLS look like in five years? What is the technology innovation that will really stick? And, how can the MLS be restructured?

