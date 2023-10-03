AgentHousing Market

Four of the biggest MLSs in the Southeast have formed an alliance

The largest multiple listing services in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and South Carolina unite to provide improved access to data

Four of the largest MLSs in the Southeast have formed an alliance, creating a data sharing network.

South Carolina’s Charleston Regional MLS; Canopy MLS in North Carolina; Georgia MLS; and Realtracs, which is the largest MLS in Alabama, Kentucky and Tennessee, have formed the Southeast MLS Alliance.

The partnership will allow members of these four MLSs to access more than 85,000 listings across Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Tennessee and South Carolina. In addition to providing real estate agents with more data, it will also enhance their referrals opportunities across the Southeast, the statement said. 

“It was time for like-minded MLSs in large markets across the southeast to come together and form a meaningful referral network for our combined members,” Richard Boone, CEO of Georgia MLS, said in a statement. “It was important the agreement kept the members as top priority and that the participating MLSs made geographic sense. Collectively, our members will now have access to listing data in four of the most desirable cities in the southeast.”

Together, these four MLSs serve more than 100,000 real estate agents across more than 11,000 offices.

“It’s been an exciting few years for the real estate market in the southeast,” Charleston MLS Executive Director Joseph Cullom said in a statement. “We’re proud to be forming this alliance as an opportunity to better serve our members in all market conditions by providing them with increased exposure for their listings.”

Finally, all listings, active, off market and sold, will be integrated into each systems, providing a seamless experience in the market data available, Realtracs CEO Stuart White added.

