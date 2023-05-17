Fathom’s Josh Harley on leaning in during a tough market at GOE

Everyone has felt the crunch this year. But while some brokerages are pulling back, others are leaning in during a tough market. Growth should never take a day off, and Gathering of Eagles is bringing together the leaders who know the most effective growth strategies better than anyone

Josh Harley is the founder and CEO of Fathom Holdings. Harley is a U.S. Marine Veteran and a self-proclaimed tech-geek and servant leader. He will take the stage at Gathering of Eagles for the session, “Growth in a Tough Market: New and effective ways to acquire and retain customers and agents”. Don’t miss this session on Wednesday, June 21.

Joining Harley during this session will be Jonathan Lickstein, chief operating officer at Lokation Real Estate, and Brian Battaglia, property intelligence solutions executive at CoreLogic. These leaders will discuss the power of brokerage intelligence and the role data can play in growing your business. This session is sponsored by CoreLogic.

Prior to founding Fathom Holdings, Harley served as CEO of Home Central. He continues his role as chairman of the board for Hometown Heroes, an organization that provides discounts and financial support to veterans and first responders. Harley is a RealTrends GameChanger honoree, and Fathom Holdings has frequently placed on the RealTrends 500 rankings and Inc. 5000 rankings. The company’s features include a real estate services platform, along with mortgage, title and insurance offerings.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to lock in the exclusive Gathering of Eagles room rate by May 18. There is only one day left to secure your room at the discounted rate! This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Harley will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Mike Simonsen, Stephanie Anton and others.