eXP unveils strategic partnership with Blended Sense

eXp Realty real estate brokerage and core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc. unveiled on Wednesday a strategic partnership with Blended Sense, a groundbreaking media technology platform.

The collaboration aims to provide high-quality production and asset management solutions to eXp Realty’s agents across the United States.

As part of the collaboration, eXp Realty agents will benefit from preferred rates and a customized eXp Luxury program. Representatives from Blended Sense will also be present at the event to engage with agents directly.

“We are thrilled to work with Blended Sense to offer our agents tangible value in today’s market as they look to generate quality content that helps market and sell listings,” Leo Pareja, eXp Realty’s chief strategy officer, said.

Pareja further highlighted Blended Sense’s ability to provide collaborative, user-friendly, and high-quality video and photography services and noted that the platform would have made a substantial difference in his own real estate marketing efforts when he was an active agent.

Agents will receive more information about the partnership during the Shareholder Summit, Pareja said, which marks the first collaboration within the newly established eXp Ventures program.

Albert Baez, co-founder and president of Blended Sense, expressed excitement about aligning with eXp Realty, the fastest-growing real estate brokerage worldwide, and highlighted the potential for accelerated learning and development to bring world-class solutions to every eXp agent.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of eXp Realty, Virbela, and SUCCESS Enterprises. With over 87,000 agents located in numerous countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India, eXp Realty stands as the largest independent real estate company globally.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.