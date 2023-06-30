eXp Realty lowers revenue share criteria for agents

Independent real estate company eXp Realty is taking another step to monetarily incentivize agents. On the heels of rolling out a program to financially motivates qualifying independent teams and brokerages to join the company, eXp announced that it is refining its revenue share criteria for agents.

According to the brokerage, it is reducing the Frontline Qualifying Agent (FLQA) tier 7 threshold from 40 to 30 FLQA to help “empower agents.”

“At a time when other companies are increasing their rev share thresholds or imposing new fees, eXp Realty is the only brokerage lowering revenue share criteria for agents, fueling exponential opportunities for them to build their legacies,” Glenn Sanford, founder and CEO of eXp Realty, said. “We believe in our aligned compensation model, which was created to reward agents for both production and contributions to eXp Realty’s growth.”

eXp’s revenue share criteria changes were announced just one day after the real estate company rolled out the Boost program, which offers a simplified incentive model to independent teams and brokerages.

With the Boost program, new brokerages can immediately reap the benefits of the partnership, which include stock equity, elimination of overhead costs, minimized brokerage risk and liability, access to brokerage support and operations, agent support and services, revenue share opportunities, and more.

“We’re laser-focused on attracting and retaining the best agents in the business,” Sanford said of the Boost program launch. “Boost aligns the interests of independent teams and brokerages with eXp Realty through a shared commitment to our values, culture, and growth goals. Our platform is designed to help individual agents and teams thrive. We understand the pressures that down markets place on independent teams and brokerages, and this program is intended to alleviate that stress and streamline the transition process.”

eXp Realty, a core subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., is the largest independent real estate company in the world and has an agent network of over 88,000 agents spanning multiple countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and more.

The company also offers its agents an equity awards program that allows real estate professionals to earn equity based on production goals and contributions to the company’s overall growth.

