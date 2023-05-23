eXp adds new vendors, tools and services to its Solutions suite

eXp Realty, a subsidiary of eXp World Holdings, Inc., announced on Tuesday that it has added nine industry-leading vendors, tools, and services to its eXp Solutions suite. These additions aim to assist agents throughout the real estate and home buying process.

“As the industry’s most agent-centric brokerage, we are focused on helping our agents succeed and grow their businesses with the addition of vendors, tools, and services that can save them valuable time and money,” Leo Pareja, chief strategy officer of eXp Realty, said in a statement. “Our team has vetted these products and services and are confident these providers care about our agents’ businesses as much as we do and will enable them to provide a world-class client experience.”

The new vendors, tools, and services included in eXp Solutions include:

Professional solutions

RateMyAgent: This platform aggregates an agent’s existing reviews, simplifies the process of collecting new reviews, and transforms them into valuable content that can be shared on social media, Google Profile, and websites.

Marketing and listing solutions

Curbio: Offering a streamlined solution, Curbio assists with pre-listing home updates and repairs, eliminating the stress of preparing homes for the market. Whether it’s minor repairs or complete renovations, Curbio takes the lead, with payment due only upon the home’s sale.

Passive Prospecting: Passive Prospectin offers real estate professionals training, coaching, and video editing services, serving as the YouTube for the real estate industry.

Flowcode: Providing eXp agents with a platform to drive leads and measure the effectiveness of their offline media, marketing, and consumer-facing efforts, Flowcode offers customizable Flowpage mobile microsites, analytics dashboards, and Flowcode QR codes that can be placed on marketing assets.

eXp World Holdings, Inc. serves as the holding company for eXp Realty, Virbela, and SUCCESS Enterprises. With more than 88,000 agents worldwide, eXp Realty is the largest independent real estate company globally, operating in various countries, including the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, India, Mexico, Portugal, France, Puerto Rico, Brazil, Italy, Hong Kong, Colombia, Spain, Israel, Panama, Germany, the Dominican Republic, Greece, New Zealand, Chile, Poland, and Dubai.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.