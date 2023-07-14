Engel & Völkers sets up shop in Pittsburgh and Sewickley

Luxury real estate brand Engel & Völkers announced on Friday its entrance into the Pittsburgh market with the opening of locations in Pittsburgh and Sewickley. The expansion is part of the company’s growth strategy in the Great Lakes Region, marking its third location opening in the area this year.

The Engel & Völkers Pittsburgh and Sewickley shops now serve the markets of Coraopolis, Fox Chapel, Mt. Lebanon, Pittsburgh, Sewickley, Wexford, and surrounding areas.

“Our growth in the Great Lakes Region has taken off this year,” Anthony Hitt, president and CEO of Engel & Völkers Americas, said in a press release. “Markets like Columbus and now Pittsburgh are important to our expansion strategy, as they provide both a small-town feel and big-city living amenities that our clients desire. Elias has fully entrenched himself in our brand values and is committed to elevating the real estate experience for both clients and industry professionals throughout the region.”

The Pittsburgh and Sewickley shops will be led by Elias Pappan, who also serves as a license partner for Engel & Völkers Columbus in Ohio. Pappan, a resident of the area, was instrumental in the launch of the Columbus shop just a few months ago.

Austin King has been appointed as the managing broker for the Sewickley shop.

Pittsburgh is known for its thriving job market in technology, healthcare, and banking, and the city attracts buyers from both out of state and internationally. This influx of professionals has created a competitive yet affordable housing market, offering a variety of neighborhoods and housing styles in the city and surrounding suburbs.

Sewickley in particular is a highly sought-after area for its desirability among residents.

“Pittsburgh buyers and sellers are seeking outstanding service from their real estate professionals,” Pappan said. “Engel & Völkers is a brand that provides the systems, tools, network, and reach necessary for facilitating a luxury home buying and selling experience. Our shop culture is centered around a universal model of team success, allowing all members of our team to grow their business and reach their full potential.”

Founded in Hamburg, Germany, in 1977, Engel & Völkers is a global luxury real estate brand with a focus on creating a personalized client experience at every stage of the home buying or selling process.

Engel & Völkers currently operates approximately 300 shop locations with over 6,500 real estate advisors in the Americas, contributing to its global network of over 16,600 real estate professionals in more than 30 countries. The brand offers private and institutional clients a range of luxury services, including real estate and yachting. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by RealTrends’ editors.