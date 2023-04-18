Don’t miss ‘The Law of Attraction’ at Gathering of Eagles

Even in a tight market, attracting new talent to your real estate business is always necessary. The key is attracting the right people with a passion for the job, experience and innovative ideas.

At Gathering of Eagles 2023, attendees will get fresh ideas that go beyond price and business model. The panel, “The Law of Attraction,” on June 20, is the perfect place to start. Change your whole perspective on the recruitment process with expertise from this panel. It’s not about recruitment, it’s about attraction.

This panel includes Christine Hansen, broker-owner at Century 21 Hansen Realty, Natalie Hamrick, executive vice president of the Americas at Christie’s International Realty, Brian Boero, co-founder of 1000Watt and Mark Johnson, co-founder of CoRecruit.

Johnson will lead the conversation so attendees leave the table with an easy-to-understand, step-by-step plan for attracting top talent formulated by leaders in the industry who have deep expertise in building strong teams.

These leaders will share that potential candidates must be a good cultural fit and understand your long-term vision. These characteristics are so much more important than the money on the table. They also agree that real estate leaders must be authentic to attract rather than recruit talent. If you want team members who are authentic with their clients, then you must be authentic yourself.



To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. And, don’t forget to reserve your spot at the Omni Barton Creek by May 18. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. HW+ members receive special deals on all Gathering of Eagles registrations, so grab your ticket today! Other industry leaders like Nick Bailey, Denee Evans and Michelle Ressler will take the stage at Gathering of Eagles alongside the leaders speaking on this panel.