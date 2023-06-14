Despite tough market, 2023 America’s Best agents gain market share

Low inventory, rising interest rates and a tough market have only strengthened the resolve of top agents and teams around the country. After breaking all records in 2022, this year’s RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals have again increased their market share.

In fact, in our 16 years of tracking the top individual agents and teams, we’ve never seen a two-year jump like we did from 2020 to 2022 (2023 rankings are based on 2022 sales data.)

RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals must meet minimum production thresholds:

An Individual Agent must close 40 residential transaction sides OR $16 million in closed sales volume

A Team must close 60 residential transaction sides OR $24 million in closed sales volume

America’s Best Real Estate Professionals includes those named in The Thousand plus the next level of top producer. Rankings are sorted by state for America’s Best. All data is based on 2022 numbers.

Number of qualified agents and teams see jump

The number of leading individual agents who qualified grew by more than 2,500 agent despite rising interest rates and uncertainty in the market. Some 16,197 agents qualified based on 2022 data, up from 13,672 in 2022.

In 2020, only 5,316 agents qualified, showing the amazing market share growth of the top 1% of agents nationwide.

Leading teams who qualified grew to 11,545, up from 10,285 in 2022 (2021 data.)

A few other interesting notes

Counting all individual agents, and all the Realtors® on the teams, there were a total of nearly 102,467 which represents roughly 6.6% of the estimated 1.6 million Realtors in the country. Realtors on our rankings accounted for 16.8% of all transactions serviced by Realtors, up from 15.3% in 2021, and their sales volume market share was 27.47%, down slightly from 27.9% in 2021.

The average productivity of all individuals dropped from one year ago from 46.9 closed transactions per agent to 37.3 closed transactions. A team’s average productivity dropped substantially to 14 closed sides per agent, down from 21.2 closed transactions per agent in 2021, counting all of the agents associated with teams.