Delta Media launches customizable, AI-powered marketing platform for brokerages

Customizable solution is made for mobile, company says

Delta Media Group, a technology provider for real estate brokerages, launched a new CRM-based, all-in-one digital marketing platform called DeltaNET 7, the company announced on Tuesday.

The new “made for mobile” tool leverages artificial intelligence and automation, allowing hyper-personalization for both the brokerage and customers, the company said in a statement. It has already begun rolling it out to brokerages.

“DeltaNET 7 is more simple, more automated, and even more customizable for real estate brokerages and its agents than ever before. It’s true customization – not just an off-the-shelf white-label solution. Most importantly, it’s agent-friendly and made for mobile,” said Michael Minard, CEO and owner of Delta Media Group.

The new platform boasts features such as a comparative market analysis tool called Delta Pitch, as well as a new agent training center and an AI-driven email newsletter featuring new content each week.

Delta Pitch also creates a new lead generation opportunity for brokerages. When consumers visit their Delta-powered website and enter a property address through the AVM, consumers can automatically get a CMA based on current listings in their area, Delta said.

The platform also enables brokerages to create custom dashboards showing agents their daily scheduled activities.

