CubiCasa offers floor plan creation app to Bright MLS subscribers

Real estate software company CubiCasa has collaborated with Bright MLS, the second largest multiple listing service (MLS) in the country, to offer CubiCasa’s floor plan creation app to Bright subscribers. This move expands the use of floor plans on listings within the Bright MLS ecosystem, adding a new level of transparency to property listings and empowering home buyers to make more informed purchasing decisions.

“Bright has identified visual media, including floor plans, as being critical to the success of listings, and we have invested heavily in innovating in the space,” said Richard McDonald, vice president of business development and strategic partnerships at Bright MLS. “With CubiCasa, we see an opportunity to offer subscribers a way to simplify the floor plan creation process so that listings are more effective, allowing our members to maximize the value they provide to their clients.”

The collaboration marks the 11th MLS to join the growing program and is part of CubiCasa’s MLS Partnership Program, which launched in December. The program empowers agents with free floor plans for new listings, discounted pricing for optional add-on features, and access to CubiCasa’s directory of professional real estate photographers, who are already actively using CubiCasa.

According to the National Association of Realtors (NAR), floor plans are the second most desired feature on a home listing after standard listing photos and property data. However, only a small share of home listings in the U.S. have floor plans today. CubiCasa’s unique product offerings and the power and reach of the partnership with Bright MLS aim to change that.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Bright MLS to our MLS Partnership Program,” said Jeff Allen, president of CubiCasa. “We’re on a mission to bring floor plans to every listing in the U.S. because of the immense value it can create for an organized real estate ecosystem, and Bright is a great partner in that vision.”

CubiCasa is headquartered in Oulu, Finland, and is the global market leader in mobile indoor scanning. CubiCasa’s technology is used in 172 different countries and has helped create over 1 million floor plans to date. CubiCasa provides technology for the real estate, appraisal, and mortgage industries and is on a mission to digitize real estate.

Bright MLS was founded in 2016 as a collaboration between 43 visionary associations and two of the nation’s most prominent MLSs. Bright MLS’s innovative tool library provides services and support to over 100k real estate professionals, enabling their delivery on the promise of home to over half a million home buyers and sellers monthly. In 2022, Bright launched Media Sync, which the company says dramatically cuts down the time it takes for a subscriber to add media to their listings.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.