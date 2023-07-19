CRMLS releases REcenterhub dashboard

California Regional Multiple Listing Service (CRMLS) has announced the full release of its REcenterhub dashboard across its three MLS systems: CRMLS Matrix, CRMLS Paragon, and Flexmls. After being available as part of the REcenterhub ecosystem since 2022, it has now become the default dashboard for CRMLS‘ user base of more than 110,000 real estate professionals.

Developed internally by CRMLS, the REcenterhub dashboard introduces a range of new features designed to streamline productivity for real estate professionals. The dashboard presents a modernized user interface and offers customization options for both users and associations. It provides industry information such as market data trends and news articles, while enhancing interactivity for user convenience.

Art Carter, CEO of CRMLS, expressed confidence in the transition to the new dashboard. “We are confident that fully transitioning to this new dashboard, custom-built by CRMLS, is a major step towards modernizing how users interact with their MLS. It’s an incredibly beneficial tool that’s easy-to-learn and more powerful than previous dashboards.”

Carter also emphasized the advantages of keeping product development in-house, as it grants CRMLS greater flexibility to address user needs compared to relying on third-party vendors.

The REcenterhub ecosystem aims to enhance efficiency and provide essential resources to all users, including Association of Realtors (AORs), brokers and agents. In addition to the training portal already available, future iterations of REcenterhub will incorporate compliance, customer care and regional market analytics portals.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by HousingWire’s editors.