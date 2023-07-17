Compass’s Grant Muller on finding success in an uncertain market

In today’s RealTrending, we speak with Grant Muller of Grant Muller Team of Compass.

Grant’s team is ranked No. 66 by transaction sides and No. 84 by sales volume in Colorado in the small team category of the 2023 RealTrends + Tom Ferry America’s Best Real Estate Professionals and Teams.

Grant talks about his strategy for finding success in any market and that is by building relationships. He discusses his ideas for conversation starters that go beyond, “Do you know anyone who wants to buy or sell a house?” He also offers tips on figuring out what activities are authentic to who you are, so you can stop the door knocking and focus on what feels good to you. Finding that and building your prospecting around it will truly change your business.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Grant. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: And I know that you have your book top of heart. So I want to talk a little bit about that, you know, what does that mean? And how do you apply that to real estate for success Grant Muller: top of heart is all about simply building real, genuine human connections with our clients. It’s about bringing the human being back into the business equation. And that can be in real estate or in any business. I like to say, you know, top of mind is great, it’s good for people to know, like and trust us, top of heart is the next level. So going from top of heart to Top of Mind means building the mindset, the skill set, and the heart set to really create those relationships. And that foundation of excellence in our business. So that when people, when people hear about someone wanting to buy or sell, they don’t just wait to be asked if they know anyone. They say oh my gosh, you have to go grant. If you don’t use them, I’m not talking to you anymore. That’s the difference between top of mind and top of heart.

