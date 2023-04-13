Compass’s Chrissy Oliver to speak at RealTrends DealMakers

Chrissy Oliver is the senior director of M&A at Compass. Gathering of Eagles attendees can find her on stage during DealMakers and the session, “How to Structure Solid Deals.” After putting a pause on M&A last year, Compass is once again looking for opportunities to expand. And, Chrissy have been vital to that process since day one.

DealMakers is a one-day-only event for VIP ticket holders to get the inside scoop on all things M&A. On June 18, Oliver will be joined by other real estate leaders like RealTrend’s senior advisor Steve Murray, Cairn Real Estate Holdings CEO Rick Davidson, HomeSmart International’s president Ashley Bowers and RE/MAX vice president of franchise sales, mergers and acquisitions Peter Luft. If you are interested in growing your business, then you can’t miss the expertise and advice shared at DealMakers.

During her session, “How to Structure Solid Deals,” attendees will learn that there is much more to a good M&A transaction than simply the finances involved. Oliver and Murray will break down the retention agreements, legal details and tax issues that must be considered in any solid deal. With advice from these industry veterans, attendees will feel confident in nailing down the structure of their next merger or acquisition.

Oliver has been structuring these solid deals at Compass since 2015. In the last five years alone, she has secured over 25 transactions. This gives her the experience she needs to help DealMakers attendees learn insider tips on M&A. She has also worked in company expansion and growth strategy. Prior to her time at Compass, Oliver held leadership positions in finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

To register for Gathering of Eagles 2023, click here. HW+ members receive special deals on conference registrations. And, don’t forget to lock in the exclusive Gathering of Eagles room rate by May 16th. This conference is the must-attend event of 2023 for real estate presidents, senior leaders, and broker-owners. Oliver will be taking the stage along with other housing industry leaders like Rick Davidson, Ashley Bowers and others.