Compass to launch a new military division

As Compass looks to achieve its goal of becoming profitable, the firm is looking for ways to better serve clients. With improved service in mind, Compass has launched a new military division, according to an internal brokerage announcement obtained by RealTrends.

Compass agents and personnel were notified about the upcoming launch of Compass Military Division via email on Tuesday.

The division will be led by San Diego-based agent Todd Armstrong and Michael Nyland, an active duty Naval officer, and it will be composed of Compass retired military agents, veterans, active duty members, military spouses, and agents with extensive VA transaction experience.

“As a retired Navy Senior Chief, this division is a passion project for myself and my co-founder and chief operations officer, Michael Nyland,” Armstrong wrote in an email. “It represents a commitment to better serve those who serve. I believe that our veterans, Active Duty members and military families deserve the highest level of support and service and our division will help us deliver just that. We wanted to create a division led by veterans to service our military community as we know first-hand how the military operates. What better way to do this than to have a Realtor that has worn the uniform, walked in their boots and served our country.”

Armstrong said the division should not be seen as just a national referral network, but a “support system that military families can rely on.”

According to the internal announcement, the Compass Military Division will provide education for clients and agents to “fully understand the VA loan process.”

“The Compass Military Division not only helps clients purchase and sell their own homes but also teaches military clients how to build a real estate portfolio using their earned benefits to move their families toward financial wealth.”

Armstrong said Compass is in the process of signing up division members and regional directors. The brokerage expects division to officially launch to the public in July.