Compass nabs Quinn & Co. Realty Group in Madison

Quinn & Co. Realty Group joined Compass as its founding team in Madison, Wisconsin, the company announced on Tuesday. The team of three, led by principal Liz Quinn, was previously affiliated with Realty Executives.



The move comes amid a time of growing demand for second homes and low-tax markets, including those in Wisconsin, according to Compass’s mid-year, ultra-luxury report.

“We are thrilled to welcome Quinn & Co. Realty Group as our first Compass team to join in Madison,” said Fran Broude, regional vice president with Compass. “Quinn & Co. are a great addition to the Compass Midwest family and the coast-to-coast agent referrals network.”

Quinn is joined by teammates Natasha Sattin and Kelsey Swanson Graf.

By joining Compass, the Quinn & Co. Realty Group hopes to leverage the Compass client referrals network, along with the brokerage’s strategic support and end-to-end technology platform.

“Our team is excited to now be a part of the fast-growing network of Compass agents,” Quinn said. “We’ve already received multiple referrals from Compass agents in our first week and look forward to elevating our client experience through the industry’s leading technology platform.”

Prior to her career in real estate, Quinn worked as a recruiter and project manager in the healthcare technology industry.

Compass launched in Wisconsin in 2021 and operates eight offices with 161 agents.