Christie’s sets up shop in St. John

Christie’s International Real Estate is continuing its global expansion this month. The firm announced Tuesday that it is welcoming St. John, U.S. Virgin Island-based Islandia Real Estate as its latest Caribbean affiliate.

Founded in 1967 by Finland native Inga Hiilivirta and based in Cruz Bay, Islandia Real Estate will rebrand to Islandia St. John Christie’s International Real Estate. The firm currently has six agents and works with clients from all segments of the market with a focus on luxury properties.

“Over five decades, through various market cycles, Islandia Real Estate has always been the most trusted and respected brokerage firm on St. John,” Chris Lim, the president of of Christie’s, said in a statement. “It’s a testament to their strong local leadership and culture and their ability to adapt to the needs of their clients. They are a great addition to the Christie’s International Real Estate network.”

Since its founding by Hiilvirta, the firm has had two other owners, including Merry Nash, who still works at the firm as an agent. Today it is owned by a locally-based partnership and led by managing director Keleigh Rees.

“Partnering with Christie’s International Real Estate, a name known around the world for luxury, will offer tremendous value to our agents and clients as we look to the future,” Rees said in a statement. “This affiliation will provide an important level of familiarity to prospective buyers, while the exposure our listings will receive is unparalleled in the industry.”

St. John is the smallest and least commercially developed of the U.S. Virgin Islands. Of its just 28 square miles, 60% is national parkland.

The Christie’s International Real Estate affiliate network is an invitation-only brokerage network. It currently has affiliates in nearly 50 countries and territories worldwide.

Christie’s has affiliates throughout the Caribbean, including brokerages St. Thomas and St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands; the Bahamas; St. Barthélemy; St. Martin; the Cayman Islands; Turks and Caicos and the British Virgin Islands. In April, the firm added affiliates in Munich, Germany, Lexington, Kentucky, and Madison, Wisconsin.