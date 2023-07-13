AgentAgents/BrokersReal Estate

Christie’s Sereno snags top performing agents

Colleen Clarke and Rob Rose founded the Clarke Rose Group in 2018

Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno’s agent count just got larger. The Northern California firm has welcomed top agents Colleen Clarke and Rob Rose of the Clarke Rose Group, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Clarke and Rose formed their group roughly five years ago at their previous firm, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties. They will be based out of the firm’s San Luis Obsipo office.

“It brings me immense joy to welcome Colleen and Rob to the Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno family,” Chris Trapani, the co-founder and CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, said in a statement. “Seeing the great work they do not only with their clients but also with the community, truly embodies the culture that we have at Sereno, and we are so happy to have them.”

Clarke and Rose said they hope to leverage their new relationship with Christie’s to continue to provide concierge-style service to their clients. According to the release, 98% of the Clarke Rose Group’s business is repeat or referral-based.

“When you look at the level of care and service they provide to each of their clients, it’s clear to see why they are such a great fit for Sereno,” Ryan Iwanaga, the co-founder and chief experience officer at Christie’s Sereno, said in a statement.

In 2022, Clarke recorded a sales volume of $17.217 million, good enough for the No. 3059 spot in California in the 2023 RealTrends Rankings.

Most Popular Articles

HW+ Gary Keller, executive chairman of kwx
Mark Willis returns to Keller Williams HW+

After seven years away from the firm, a viral Twitter hashtag and a legal battle resulting in a temporary restraining order, former Keller Williams president and CEO Mark Willis is back.

Jul 12, 2023 By

Latest Articles

1200x675_Broker_Pulse_Q3
Q3 2023 BrokerPulse: Brokers still leery about using AI for real estate marketing HW+

While real estate brokerage leaders are embracing artificial intelligence (AI), they are doing so cautiously, according to RealTrends Q3 2023 BrokerPulse survey. About one-fourth of respondents said that they are not interested in using it, or are actively staying away from AI, the majority are exploring ways to use it. “It’s a new thing in […]

Jul 13, 2023 By