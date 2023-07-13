Christie’s Sereno snags top performing agents

Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno’s agent count just got larger. The Northern California firm has welcomed top agents Colleen Clarke and Rob Rose of the Clarke Rose Group, according to an announcement on Tuesday.

Clarke and Rose formed their group roughly five years ago at their previous firm, Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Haven Properties. They will be based out of the firm’s San Luis Obsipo office.

“It brings me immense joy to welcome Colleen and Rob to the Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno family,” Chris Trapani, the co-founder and CEO of Christie’s International Real Estate Sereno, said in a statement. “Seeing the great work they do not only with their clients but also with the community, truly embodies the culture that we have at Sereno, and we are so happy to have them.”

Clarke and Rose said they hope to leverage their new relationship with Christie’s to continue to provide concierge-style service to their clients. According to the release, 98% of the Clarke Rose Group’s business is repeat or referral-based.

“When you look at the level of care and service they provide to each of their clients, it’s clear to see why they are such a great fit for Sereno,” Ryan Iwanaga, the co-founder and chief experience officer at Christie’s Sereno, said in a statement.

In 2022, Clarke recorded a sales volume of $17.217 million, good enough for the No. 3059 spot in California in the 2023 RealTrends Rankings.