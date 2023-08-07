Christie’s International Exec on building clear core values

On today’s RealTrending, we speak with Chris Lim, president and Natalie Hamrick, vice president of Christie’s International Real Estate about how they build their core values on a level of service and not a price point. The two discuss lessons learned as they grow the brand, how to build your message to attract agents to your firm and where they find inspiration.

PS: There may be a little pickleball strategy discussion, as well!

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Chris and Natalie. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: Do you have any lessons learned through what you’re doing now with that whole talent attraction process? Natalie Hamrick: We always get caught up. We want to provide value and we want to give them all of these marketing materials and training. But many times — and I tell my team all the time — let’s step back. Because if we don’t have a strategic way to educate them, and drive adoption, then it’s for nothing. I think with everything that we implement and provide, all of the value that we provide, it has to start with the basics. How are agents going to use this? How is it going to help them sell more real estate? And how do we easily and efficiently give it to them in a way that they postively leverage it? That is really what we do every time we deploy something.

