C21 CEO Mike Miedler on consolidation in the brokerage industry

In the latest episode of The RealTrending Podcast, we talk with Mike Miedler, CEO of CENTURY 21, who delves deep into his insights on the real estate industry. Mike passionately speaks about the unique attributes of the real estate sector and emphasizes its people-driven nature. He believes that while technology and trends may evolve, the essence of the industry will always revolve around personal connections and the significant emotional and financial weight of a home transaction.

Despite the challenges of fluctuating markets, Mike sees downturns as opportunities for growth, particularly for brokers who are proactive and adaptive. He highlighted the current trend of mergers and acquisitions, suggesting that it’s an avenue for brokers to consolidate and strengthen their market position. Mike’s insights reflect a deep understanding of the real estate landscape and the importance of adaptability, focus, and maintaining a people-centric approach.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Mike. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: What are some of the biggest trends that you’re seeing that you think will be really important in the next couple of years? Mike Miedler: I do believe that we as real estate professionals, those who truly put the customer first, the money will follow later on down the road. Those are the ones who have the biggest longevity in our system, they have the most loyalty, and they get the most repeat and referral business. Now, through AI, there a bunch of great and interesting ways that I think will make sales professionals more effective and more efficient, so that they can spend more time delivering those great experiences to their customers and really working on their service. But again, I think that’s the one constant that will remain. Because at the end of the day, they need a true professional and a human being who’s going to help them navigate the process and get them the best outcome.

