Broker Public Portal appoints chairman, expands board of directors

The Broker Public Portal (BPP), a collaborative venture between real estate brokerages and multiple listing services (MLSs), announced on Wednesday the appointment of a new chairman and several others to its board of directors.

Under the leadership of Chairman Dana Strandmo, who also serves as the chief administrative officer of HomeServices of America, the BPP aims to strengthen its position and drive new initiatives.

“I am honored to accept the position as the new Chairman of the Broker Public Portal and work alongside such accomplished brokerage professionals and MLS Executives on the board,” Strandmo said in a prepared statement. “Together, we will harness the collective knowledge and experience to drive innovation, push boundaries, and lead the BPP to new heights of success.”

Strandmo, a seasoned industry veteran, previously held the role of general counsel, providing legal advice and guidance to HomeServices since its inception. With a track record of successful leadership and a deep understanding of legal real estate dynamics, BPP said Strandmo brings invaluable expertise to the company.

The following professionals were also appointed to the board, according to a press release:

AnneMarie DeCatsye — DeCatsye, the CEO of Canopy Realtor Association and Canopy MLS , has been named in the Swanepoel Power 200 report since 2018 as one of the most powerful people in real estate. She serves on the MLS Roundtable , Realtor.com MLS advisory board, and is the corporate secretary for the MLS Grid .

— DeCatsye, the CEO of and , has been named in the report since 2018 as one of the most powerful people in real estate. She serves on the , MLS advisory board, and is the corporate secretary for the . Charlie F. Hunt — Hunt, president of HUNT Real Estate , serves on the New York State Multiple Listing Service board of directors. He also holds positions as director and secretary for the Upstate New York Real Estate Information Service , Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors , Greater Rochester Association of Realtors , and Greater Syracuse Association of Realtors .

— Hunt, president of , serves on the board of directors. He also holds positions as director and secretary for the , , , and . Dave Wetzel — Wetzel, president and CEO of MLSListings, has extensive experience as a Silicon Valley software and technology executive and is also designated CMLX3 (certified multiple listings expert), the most comprehensive MLS industry leadership program.

“We are thrilled to welcome AnneMarie, Charlie, and Dave, as well as our new Chairman Dana,” said Rebecca Jensen, recently appointed vice chair of the Broker Public Portal. “We collaborate with a dedicated team composed of seasoned leaders representing the nation’s finest brokerages and MLSs, who are committed to helping real estate professionals serve consumers on their quest to achieve homeownership,” Jensen added.

The individuals offer a collective expertise across various domains, which will serve as a catalyst for growth, according to BPP.

“Each industry expert comprising the BPP will leverage their technology expertise and leadership skills to continue executing on its mission – to deliver a consumer experience provided by people who sell homes, not ads,” Strandmo said.

The Broker Public Portal is a collaborative venture dedicated to creating a national consumer home search experience. Its goal is to directly connect home searchers with the listing agent, promoting transparency and convenience in the real estate market.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.