bridgeMLS integrates with Restb.ai’s Advanced Tags technology

Restb.ai, a leader in AI and computer vision for real estate, has announced the integration of its Advanced Tags technology with the dynaConnections MLSconnect platform used by bridgeMLS members.

The new technology enables bridgeMLS members to auto-populate listing input forms with the relevant information identified from photos, such as the type of room or home space depicted in each image.

Restb.ai’s AI analyzes the photos to evaluate the presence of over 100 RESO-standardized property features, which are automatically presented to bridgeMLS members for review.

Once confirmed, these features are populated throughout the listing process in their corresponding fields. According to the company, this integration greatly reduces agent listing upload time by pre-populating features and increasing the number of fields populated per listing for each new listing.

“The potential benefits of Artificial Intelligence are huge – and we are just seeing the beginning of it. bridgeMLS is always at the forefront of Technology – always with our Participants/Subscribes in mind. Real Estate AI must be applied to assist to ease and simplify the complexities of the RE Transactions. Restb.ai is the beginning,” said DaVina Lara, CEO of bridgeMLS.

The new solution also streamlines workflow by tagging and labeling each image to improve the user experience. Moreover, the property listings displayed on MLS, broker, and agent websites will become more ADA compliant.

“It’s been rewarding working with the entire bridgeMLS team on this rollout that will help thousands of their real estate agents and brokers leverage the power of AI to help increase their businesses by improving efficiencies and productivity. It’s exciting to see this level of leadership and innovation coming from our MLS partners,” Restb.ai Managing Director Lisa Larson said.

Restb.ai provides image recognition and data enrichment solutions for many of the industry’s top brands and leading innovators. Its advanced AI-powered technology automatically analyzes property imagery to unlock visual insights at scale that empower real estate companies with relevant and actionable property intelligence.

BridgeMLS is the leading MLS Source in the Northern California/Bay Area region with access to 10+ MLSs, providing more than 80% state coverage with a mission to promote cooperation and compensation by providing accurate and comprehensive data through innovative technology and services.

This content was generated using AI, and was edited and fact-checked by RealTrends’ editors.