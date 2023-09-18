BHGRE’s First Affiliate on building a thriving property management company

In today’s episode of RealTrending, we speak with Tom Wilkins, broker-owner of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Wilkins Associates in Pennsylvania. Wilkins was the first BHGRE affiliate.

Find out from Wilkins, who has more than two decades worth of practical knowledge, how he found success in property management and relocation, along with residential real estate. Wilkins’s company manages 5,000 doors in the Poconos. He’ll discuss lessons learned, explain how he structured his business and how he found success.

Here is a small preview of today’s interview with Tom. The transcript below has been lightly edited for length and clarity:

Tracey Velt: Agents are frustrated with this market because it’s not the booming market that it was during the pandemic. How are you keeping your agents motivated, producing, getting listings and reaching out to their sphere? Like doing the things that they’re supposed to be doing to really get the business? Tom Wilkins: It’s easier said than done. I am very, very optimistic about this market. I just don’t know where it’s going. I don’t know whether it’s going to be a buyer’s market or a seller’s market. It’s somewhat in limbo right now. As somebody who’s gone through a number of these cycles like that, it’s easier for me to go in to say that to them. But you’ve got to hold onto that — they may not quite be ready to sell. You’ve got to stay and touch.

