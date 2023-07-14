Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices expands agent benefit program

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California, Arizona, and Nevada Properties has announced an enhanced agent benefit program in partnership with Dergalis Associates, aimed at supporting and improving the well-being of its real estate agents across the three states it operates in.

“Given that real estate agents are categorized as independent contractors, access to standard employee benefits is not guaranteed. Our brokerage is taking a different approach to ensure our agents are not going without these necessities,” Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona, and California Properties, said. “We believe in treating our agents as valued members of our team, and that’s why we’ve introduced the new agent benefit program. It’s our way of showing our agents that we’re here for them every step of the way.”

The program encompasses comprehensive healthcare coverage, life insurance, short and long-term disability insurance, dental insurance, and vision insurance.

“Dergalis Associates proudly stands as the preferred partner for BHHS nationwide, by simplifying the insurance process through an all-access benefit program,” said Nicole Deal, director of business development at Dergalis Associates. “With less than 20% of brokerages offering insurance to their employees, we have been a trusted ally in safeguarding professionals for over 30 years.”

It also provides retirement options like Roth IRA and UNI 401(k) plans. College funding assistance, long-term care support, money management resources, and individual disability coverage are among the other benefits included.

Program enrollment is currently open to all full-time real estate sales executives within the brokerage, ensuring equal opportunities for every agent to benefit from the program.

“We want to lighten our agents’ burdens where we can,” Reierson said. “It’s important to treat our agents like family and enable them to take care of their own families as well. Whether it’s through college funding assistance or long-term care support, we are committed to showing our agents that their success is our top priority.”

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona, and California Properties, a wholly owned subsidiary of HomeServices of America, Inc., operates in three states with 2,900 real estate sales executives and 34 offices. In 2021, the firm achieved $9.3 billion in residential home sales across Nevada, Arizona, and Southern California.

This content was generated using AI and was edited by RealTrends’ editors.