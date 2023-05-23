Australian luxury brokers extend partnership with Christie’s International

Two of Australia’s prominent luxury real estate brokers, Darren Curtis and Sean Cussell, announced this week the renewal and extension of their partnership with the global luxury real estate brand Christie’s International Real Estate. The goal is to capitalize on the growing high-end property market in Australia and the increased demand from foreign investors.

The entrepreneurs own separate but strategically aligned brokerage firms, formerly known as Prestige Homes of Australia, which have been rebranded under the Christie’s International Real Estate name to reflect their affiliation with the network.

Curtis owns Christie’s International Real Estate Sydney, serving New South Wales. Curtis is expanding his territory to introduce the Christie’s International Real Estate brand in Queensland. Meanwhile, Cussell operates Christie’s International Real Estate Victoria, based in South Yarra, with a primary focus on greater Melbourne.

Both Curtis and Cussell have achieved remarkable sales in Australia’s luxury housing market, holding price records for the top residential sales in 26 different neighborhoods.

Cussell recently sold an AUD $30 million penthouse in one of Melbourne’s Bayside suburbs, along with an AUD $8.2 million estate in Wonga Park, setting a record for that municipality.

“Christie’s International Real Estate’s ability to align luxury sellers and purchasers, both in Australia and the world over, is unparalleled,” Cussell said. “I’m excited to continue my partnership with Christie’s International Real Estate and take advantage of the brand’s expanding network and marketing programs to deliver an even higher level of service for my clients.”

Curtis, on the other hand, recently sold a waterfront property for AUD $13.5 million, setting a sales record in the Sydney suburb of Greenwich, as well as an AUD $11.5 million, 11-acre estate outside Sydney.

“Australia has really emerged as a luxury destination on the world stage, and the global brand recognition of Christie’s International Real Estate is very important for our clients in this environment. We’re looking to build on the trust and familiarity with the brand as our high-end market grows broader and deeper,” said Curtis.

As affiliates of Christie’s International, the brokerages have access to industry-leading marketing and technology, nationwide and worldwide exposure for listings, and a connection to the iconic Christie’s auction house for the referral of art and luxury goods.

Similar to luxury real estate markets globally, Australia is currently experiencing limited supply and strong demand from high-net-worth individuals seeking a safe haven from inflation and stock-market volatility. Furthermore, the recent relaxation of pandemic restrictions in Asia-Pacific countries, including Hong Kong, Singapore, Thailand, and China, has resulted in a surge of interest from international buyers.

Curtis and Cussell emphasized that many buyers from the Asia-Pacific region become acquainted with the Christie’s International Real Estate brand through Christie’s auction house, which has seen significant growth in the area.

According to Christie’s, the Asia-Pacific region accounted for 26% of total global auction sales in 2022, with purchase value reaching its highest level since 2015. Christie’s Hong Kong office set 71 auction records last year.

Both Curtis and Cussell also highlighted that luxury real estate in Australia is relatively more affordable compared to Hong Kong, Singapore, London, Paris, New York, and Los Angeles.

“The top end of our market is perceived to be undervalued compared to many other countries, making Australia very attractive to outside buyers,” said Curtis.

Real estate developers are also seeking to capitalize on foreign interest by introducing luxury new-construction projects, particularly branded residences. Curtis and Cussell, as experts in new construction sales, anticipate benefiting from this growing segment of the market.

“Sean and Darren are two of Australia’s most respected names in luxury real estate. Their unparalleled expertise in their respective markets, along with the collaboration that comes from working together under the Christie’s International Real Estate umbrella, will strengthen the brand in Australia and set the stage for future growth,” said Helena de Forton, managing director of Christie’s International Real Estate in EMEA and APAC.

The growth of Christie’s International Real Estate in Australia represents the latest expansion for the global luxury network, which has rapidly added and expanded its territory. Over the past year, Christie’s International Real Estate has partnered with more than two dozen affiliates, including leading firms in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Italy, Estonia, Malta, Japan, the United States, and the Caribbean.

Christie’s International Real Estate has been successfully marketing high-value real estate worldwide for over 30 years. Through its invitation-only affiliate network, which spans nearly 50 countries and territories, Christie’s International Real Estate offers services to a global clientele in the luxury residential property market.

