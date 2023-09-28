Agents/BrokersReal Estate

Actually Agents joins The Broke Agent within BAM

Real estate media just got funnier

Real estate media just got funnier as Actually Agents will join The Broke Agent within BAM, a real estate media company. While continuing to operate independently, Luca Alboretti of Actually Agents and Eric Simon of The Broke Agent will “collaborate to produce funny and engaging content that both entertains and educates real estate professionals,” BAM announced in a press release Thursday.

Simon, creator of The Broke Agent and co-founder of BAM, stated, “This is a huge day for BAM. I have watched Luca grow Actually Agents and always envisioned working together at some point. He has built an amazing community and has provided nonstop laughter and value to his audience for years. This feels like a watershed moment for our brands, and I can’t wait to see where this takes us. Collaboration over competition.”

With the two biggest meme accounts in real estate now under one roof, BAM is continuing its mission to empower real estate agents with the tools, knowledge and information needed to excel.

BAM’s roster of BAM Creators — who range from team leaders, broker-owners and active agents to industry content creators with large and engaging social followings — produce podcasts, shows, blogs, events, webinars and debates.

Most Popular Articles

Housing inventory house 1
Home inventory is climbing even faster than this time a year ago HW+

With inventory up by 2% this week and last week, it shows that homebuyers are reacting to the highest mortgage rates in over two decades.

Sep 26, 2023 By

Latest Articles

Orlando, Florida, USA Downtown Drone Skyline Aerial
Amid rising housing costs, prospective homebuyers are looking to relocate: Redfin HW+

A record 26% of homebuyers are looking to move to a different part of the country, up from 24% a year ago and 19% before the pandemic began, a Redfin report found. 

Sep 28, 2023 By