2023 GameChangers maintain massive market growth

Every year, RealTrends chooses GameChangers based on five-year, transaction side percentage data from the RealTrends 500. This year, we chose three public independent brokerage firms, four private independents and 11 franchises who grew their businesses at astronomical rates.

Whether through mergers and acquisitions, recruiting, or more times than not, a combination of the two, these brokerages are growing at record speeds in areas all over the country.

This year, we categorized them by public independent, private independent and franchise brokerages.

Several firms have received the GameChanger award for multiple year — eXp Realty, Compass and Fathom Holdings in the public independent category. Lamacchia Realty, all in the independent category.

In the franchise category, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier, RE/MAX Precision, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group are repeat GameChangers.

For the next few weeks, we’ll be featuring our GameChangers in podcasts and company profiles on the RealTrends site.

Congratulations to our 2023 GameChangers:

Public independents

Robert Reffkin, CEO

Compass

507% Growth

Glenn Sanford, CEO

eXp Realty

441% Growth

Josh Harley, Chairman and CEO

Fathom Holdings

243%

Private independents

Michael Webb, Managing Broker

Charles Rutenberg Realty

264%

Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner of Lamacchia Companies

Lamacchia Realty

216%

Bess Freedman, CEO

Brown Harris Stevens

163%

Nathan Klutznick, CEO

Jonathan Lickstein, COO/Managing Broker

LoKation Real Estate

158%

Franchises

Stacy Mathews, Broker-Owner

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties

358%

Matt Brown, CEO

Keller Williams Elite Realty

334%

Orhan Tolu, CEO

CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance

296%

Travis Moulton, CEO

RE/MAX Precision

261%

Daniel de la Vega, President

ONE Sotheby’s International Realty

203%

Hakan Karahan, President

HomeSmart First Advantage Realty

206%

Jon Cota, Broker-Owner

NextHome Experience

162%

Paul Benson, CEO

Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group

93%

Tom Simmons, Broker

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group

79%

Steve duBrueler, CEO

Coldwell Banker Premier

76%

Steve Doty, Principal Broker & Owner

ERA Doty Real Estate & ERA TEAM Real Estate

55%