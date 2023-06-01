2023 GameChangers maintain massive market growth

Every year, RealTrends chooses GameChangers based on five-year, transaction side percentage data from the RealTrends 500. This year, we chose three public independent brokerage firms, four private independents and 11 franchises who grew their businesses at astronomical rates.
Whether through mergers and acquisitions, recruiting, or more times than not, a combination of the two, these brokerages are growing at record speeds in areas all over the country.
This year, we categorized them by public independent, private independent and franchise brokerages.
Several firms have received the GameChanger award for multiple year — eXp Realty, Compass and Fathom Holdings in the public independent category. Lamacchia Realty, all in the independent category.
In the franchise category, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier, RE/MAX Precision, ONE Sotheby’s International Realty and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group are repeat GameChangers.
For the next few weeks, we’ll be featuring our GameChangers in podcasts and company profiles on the RealTrends site.
Congratulations to our 2023 GameChangers:
Public independents
Robert Reffkin, CEO
Compass
507% Growth
Glenn Sanford, CEO
eXp Realty
441% Growth
Josh Harley, Chairman and CEO
Fathom Holdings
243%
Private independents
Michael Webb, Managing Broker
Charles Rutenberg Realty
264%
Anthony Lamacchia, broker/owner of Lamacchia Companies
Lamacchia Realty
216%
Bess Freedman, CEO
Brown Harris Stevens
163%
Nathan Klutznick, CEO
Jonathan Lickstein, COO/Managing Broker
LoKation Real Estate
158%
Franchises
Stacy Mathews, Broker-Owner
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Premier Properties
358%
Matt Brown, CEO
Keller Williams Elite Realty
334%
Orhan Tolu, CEO
CENTURY 21 Real Estate Alliance
296%
Travis Moulton, CEO
RE/MAX Precision
261%
Daniel de la Vega, President
ONE Sotheby’s International Realty
203%
Hakan Karahan, President
HomeSmart First Advantage Realty
206%
Jon Cota, Broker-Owner
NextHome Experience
162%
Paul Benson, CEO
Engel & Völkers Gestalt Group
93%
Tom Simmons, Broker
Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate The Good Life Group
79%
Steve duBrueler, CEO
Coldwell Banker Premier
76%
Steve Doty, Principal Broker & Owner
ERA Doty Real Estate & ERA TEAM Real Estate
55%