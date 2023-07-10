10 steps to win the real estate listing

Have you ever lost a listing even though you knew you were the best person for the job? Some 50% of the listings that you lose are often because you did not have rapport with that customer. Below are 10 steps you can take to win the listing!

Step 1: As you set the appointment, listen to identify their personality style. If you have not already taken the DISC assessment, you can take it here.

Step 2: Adapt your approach to match the seller’s personality style. For example, if they are highly analytical, provide data, charts, and spreadsheets to help them feel comfortable making a decision. Failure to pay attention to their preferences could lead to a lack of connection in the selling process.

Step 3: When you’re on the phone setting a listing appointment, ask “What is your expectation of the sales professional you will hire?” Listen to what they tell you. Make a note of it because they have told you what’s important to them.

Step 4: When speaking with the seller, use assumptive language such as, “When we decide to work together,” instead of, “If you choose me.”

Step 5: The marketing begins at the curb. When you get out of the car, take a couple of photos with your phone and take notes. You want them to see you nodding approvingly and, in a sense, already taking charge of the marketing.

Step 6: During the home tour, take notes and ask questions. Comment positively on things they are unique or special. Before giving any advice on how to sell, ask if they prefer to sell as is or make improvements. If they choose to make improvements, let them know you will be taking notes during the tour and that you can discuss the options after the tour.

Step 7: Discuss pricing strategies with the seller. Provide them with three pricing strategies.

Option 1: Price below what the market might bear knowing that it may drive multiple bids and create a frenzy that would create a higher price.

Option 2: Price it to the data to allow for a reasonably quick sale and probably achieve a full value appraisal.

Option 3: The retail pricing strategy — going to that upper level of price knowing that if the market does not respond, potentially a price adjustment may need to be made in the future. Then ask them which strategy they prefer and where in the price range you give them they want to begin.

Step 8: Don’t tell the seller what is wrong with their house because you may offend them. Ask them what a buyer might use against them in negotiations, and offer work-around solutions, ideas, and options.

Step 9: Bring the listing agreement to the appointment and aim to get the seller to sign if things have gone well. Ask when they want their home sold to the right buyer. Find a reason to spark urgency by asking them to sign and agree on a date for the home to go live on the market.

Step 10: Spend 15-20 minutes discussing communication, expectations, and progress. Review this with them every two weeks after listing the property.

Don’t volunteer to cut commission, remain confident and offer logical and firm ways to handle objections.

Debbie DeGrote is the founder of Forward Coaching.