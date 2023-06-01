The Agency adds Dan Hershkowitz to its leadership team

Not only is The Agency expanding its footprint, but it is also expanding its leadership team. The firm announced Thursday that it is welcoming Daniel Hershkowitz to the team as the new senior director of risk management for California.

In this position, Hershkowitz will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of risk management for The Agency’s offices, agents and sale leadership across California with initial focus on Northern California, San Diego, Orange County, and the Coachella Valley.

“Daniel has been instrumental in setting the industry standard for compliance and policies and his ingenious skills will be invaluable as we continue to raise the bar for our agents and clients,” Rainy Hake Austin, the president of The Agency, said in a statement.

Hershkowitz is coming to The Agency after recently departing Compass, where he worked for five years as the director of risk management for Compass’ California operation. At Compass, Hershkowitz led agent training and development programs.

The 25-year real estate industry veteran has also served as the broker of record and managing broker at Vanguard Properties. Hershkowitz is currently serving on the board of directors for the California Association of Realtors and is a past president of the San Francisco Association of Realtors.

“I am thrilled to be joining such a respected and innovative company like The Agency to once again collaborate with Rainy Hake Austin, Jeff Samuels, Mike Schwartz and other members of the leadership team,” Hershkowitz said in a statement. “I have long admired The Agency’s approach to business and its hyper-focused efforts to advance the service, solutions and value for agents. I strive to continue to build upon the firm’s already strong reputation for business excellence and am most looking forward to the brokerage’s open collaboration, innovation and distinctive culture as we aim to elevate our industry together.”

Hershkowitz’s appointment comes as The Agency recently expanded into Silicon Valley with offices in Los Altos, Woodside, and Los Gatos, as well as existing offices in Sonoma County, the East Bay, Marin, and Carmel.